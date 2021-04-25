Government contributes to border issues

Last Sunday’s letter by Albert Mercado regarding the children coming through the southern border was an eye opener.

He touched on the education issues caused by the illegal aliens, or immigrants, or whatever they are called now. I did not realize that our government was contributing in so many ways to the cause of the problem. It appears that we citizens are not only subsidizing those kids after they are being dropped over the border by, as it turns out, very cunning parents, but some of our monies are also going into the pockets of “coyotes,” cartels and others in order to cheat our country.

We have housing problems, water shortages, virus infections and criminal gangs, and now we are benefitting the wrong people of other countries!

Dave Blunk

Santa Barbara