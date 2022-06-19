Government is not doing its job

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Direct Relief in Goleta was among the polling places in the June 7 primary. In a letter to the News-Press, Santa Barbara resident Ernest Salomon noted the low turnout and the low number of registered voters.

The turnout of only about 20% of registered voters shows an even deeper problem — the voters who are not even registered.

Our country is in deeper trouble than most elected officials realize. Our system of government is slowly falling apart, and people have become apathetic, disgusted and angry. Government is working for itself and not doing its job, which is to protect our people.

Eighty-five percent of Americans want more gun control to protect them and their families. It is being held up by garbage senators from some of the poorest and smallest states in our union who are in bed with the NRA. Kentucky has the 26th largest population with about 4.5 million. California has about 38 million (eight times more), yet Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has as much sway as a California senator and can actually hold up legislation. Crazy!

We have a president who sits on his hands and bemoans gas prices and the baby formula fiasco and sends $40 billion to Ukraine, which I support, and he still can’t decide on whether he is in or out when it comes to Ukraine.

But why not price controls on gas for 60 to 90 days? Must a family choose between food and gasoline to get to work?

Illegal immigration will be a hot topic in November. We must control our borders!

Locally, the Santa Barbara City Council spends more time and energy on the homeless population (spending over $2 million on a few people) than they do on the people who pay their salaries: us! State Street continues to be an abomination!

The council, past and present, has done nothing for eight long years, to get the Clark Estate opened to all, and some have even attended soirees there.

Crime is increasing. Most of our city streets go uncleaned.

Many in local elected offices see their position only as a stepping stone to a higher office.

Watch the national elections in November, and you will see more Republicans elected in California and see how angry and disgusted millions of Americans are all over the country. The Democrats will lose Congress! You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

