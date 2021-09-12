Government should answer to you and me

Henry Schulte

I’ve tried this issue before and I’m still not sure if I’m going to be able to articulate it properly. I’m trying to figure out what’s really going wrong in our country.

Sure, we have one faction trying to give America a complete makeover and turn us into socialists, but it’s more than that.

We have two major clashes occurring simultaneously, the people and the government. They’re two clashing bodies trying to function as one. But the government has gained strength and is no longer working for the people. It’s working against the people now more than ever.

We’ve all had conversations among ourselves about how bad the government is and accepted that fact almost jokingly. But think about that.

The government was never intended to be the enemy of the people. It was designed to serve the people, not dominate and control the people. And yet, we’re all afraid of the very thing that was designed to protect and watch over us.

Rather, we’ve allowed this massive beast to wrap its arms around us and squeeze the life blood out of our freedoms.

As stated, the government was crafted to serve the people and we pay for its existence. But the government isn’t there for us anymore. It has become a weapon used against us.

The IRS are three letters that strike fear in anyone’s heart because the agency has unlimited power to actually destroy your life, and it has no oversight. Is that what a government agency is supposed to do — scare the masses?

We’ve seen over recent years how corrupt the CIA and FBI are and if they feel like it, they can raid your house in the wee hours of the morning with machine guns because you sent an email that didn’t suit the opposing political party.

The Department of Justice is nothing more than an extension of whoever is in office and will go after you and bring you down over nothing more than being friends with the wrong person.

The House and Senate are there to create laws to protect us, but it’s become far more than that. Laws are being created to control us.

And the Democrats are building the groundwork that if you step out of line, there are security measures to keep you line — or else. They are also colluding with big tech (such as Facebook) to keep us in check.

We can’t even get the government to release the 9-11 report! Are we considered such low lifes that we can’t handle the truth?

Visualize when the founding fathers were pacing the dusty room drafting the Constitution and discussing what kind of structure they could draft that would give “we the people” the most protection and freedoms it could possibly provide for the rest of time. I don’t think a single one of them envisioned that just over 200 years later, the American government would be controlling nearly every aspect of American lives and that Americans would be stripped of their rights and freedoms and choices.

We’re butting heads everyday with the government trying desperately to hang on to the days of old and the fundamentals of what got us here. And rather than trying to maintain those principles, the government is working everyday to strip them away.

And we the people, supposedly the ones with the power and in control have given up the ghost. The tables need to turn where we’re not the ones afraid of the government, the government is afraid of us.

The government failed to protect us by weakening our role (weakness breeds violence) in the world after the Afghanistan fiasco.

The military had been lying for 20 years, and we believed them. We’re supposed to look up to our military leaders, and instead they armed an entire nation of terrorists and likely paid them off with more of our money. We can’t trust anyone anymore.

And the government speaks out of both sides of its mouth. You can have an abortion because it’s your body, your choice, but you must get a vaccine shot because the government says so.

The government’s intervention in the private sector and mandates for businesses that all employees must be vaccinated is another major overreach. What used to be free enterprise is becoming an extension of communist Chinese policy.

We need to make a significant shift and swing the power back to the people and remind the government it works for us. Complacency is our enemy. While we’re sleeping, the government keeps creating laws that are enacted before anyone even reads it. And most of the time, they create new controlling laws and afterward look us in the face and dare us to do something about it.

Is this how we all envision our country? Is this what we’ve become? You must get a shot or else. You must believe everything we say.

The CDC lied. The WHO lied. The FDA lied. The NIH lied. Dr. Anthony Fauci lied. The president lied.

But do as you’re told or the government will find a way to make you. You are no longer in control of your television set.

We’ve all entered the Twilight Zone.

The author lives in Solvang.