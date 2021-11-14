Government is turning America into something scary

Henry Schulte

As this story has been evolving and more information coming to light, I cannot believe it to be true. You would expect it to be Turkey, Cuba, China or Russia. It’s just not possible it’s happening in America.

And it’s being perpetrated by the people who presently hold power, along with their encouragement and blessing.

Since our present administration is nearly on the same plane of every other communist country, the truth is being hidden from us every day. Therefore, it’s possible there are still hundreds of people (we know there are dozens) in solitary confinement for trespassing and/or other made up false charges who are getting beat up, receiving no medical care, no contact with their families in months; and none of our bought and paid for woke media report the truth.

If it were not for U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (so dearly hated by the left) who fought for the right to visit the inmates and Fox News, the atrocity would continue to be buried. There are no words for what the Georgian Republican discovered.

This is beyond anything I could have ever imagined America would become. It should make every American, regardless of your ideology or political leaning, petrified of what we are becoming.

I’ve said it before: Jan. 6 was a gift to the Democrats, and it now appears they may have even had a hand in instigating it. Their investigation is a sham and another excuse to keep this witch hunt going and widen the net even further with more subpoenas. I would never have believed individuals who were elected to office to serve the people, could be so evil and vindictive to resort to treating fellow Americans for trespassing in such a repulsive manner.

I can’t even find the proper words to express the malevolent actions they’re taking. Cities were burned, people murdered, cops murdered, entire city blocks left in ruin and those terrorists are free. Kamala Harris, our vice president (with a 28% favorable rating) even bailed some of those real criminals out.

Our useless vice president goes home at night and sips her wine while American citizens are being treated like murderers for trespassing and rotting in prison. And we can be pretty certain she has no plans to bail them out. They have the wrong skin color and political beliefs.

However, the one murder that did occur on Jan. 6 — “nothing to see here.” That killer can go home every night himself, living with the fact he killed an unarmed American soldier. He can see his family and friends while the family of Ashley Babbitt can only look at photo albums.

The media laughs off the notion that Americans are languishing in prison as nonsense. There should be a special prison for the stupid. We no longer have reporters; they’re impersonators. While they continue to regurgitate racist this and racist that, they don’t give a bleep about American citizens suffering in the slammer. They even abetted in putting them there.

This cannot be allowed to continue. I’m just one voice and even I’m being told to shut up; however, there is hope.

The last election did show there are still smart people with common sense and perhaps America has the ability to recover before it’s too late. My only regret is that the midterms aren’t next week. But when they do take place next year, it will be a referendum against the insane running the asylum.

Back in the day when actual terrorists were being water boarded for information to save American lives (the terrorists who slaughtered our soldiers and lopped off people’s heads), the woke shrilled what a bad country we are.

But when carpenters, painters, welders and likely doctors and nurses are swept up like trash and tossed in the gulag for trespassing are crushed and robbed of their livelihoods, you know we’ve reached a new low of moral standards. We’ve put our foot through the gates of hell.

This is all happening merely because the people they’re torturing don’t share the same political point of view of Biden and company. Those prisoners are being told to renounce President Donald Trump of all things just so they can see an extra bit of daylight

Isn’t there a similar story about a guy named Jesus? Or the terrorists filming soldiers to renounce America or “off with their heads!” The power hungry are determined to make examples of these “domestic terrorists” to prevent anyone else from speaking up.

That sounds like all those countries you would never consider stealing a paperclip from. Again, how come this isn’t front page news today and everyday? It’s horrific. Atrocious. Brutal. Evil. Wicked.

And all those allowing this to happen should have their names plastered all across the news. But of course, the duplicitous media is there to lower the cone of silence. This is an outrage of American freedoms and justice. I mean, this is serious cow dung!

President Joe Biden falsely promised a transparent government, a unification of the country. He’s failed miserably on both counts. I wonder if he found out how his administration is treating his fellow citizens, would or could he have the strength and power to bring some sanity back to the process? I don’t think this is the legacy he wants to be remembered for.

We are facing huge out of control catastrophes right now: a southern invasion, out-of-control oil prices, out-of-control inflation and out-of-control spending, to name a few. All of which were very much under control a year ago.

But they all pale in comparison when stripping American citizens of their rights and treat them like trash. That changes everything.

The author lives in Solvang.