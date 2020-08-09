Government programs turn blacks into an underclass

Are blacks any better off after the last five months of protesting and civil unrest? Of course not. Violence in most major cities has nearly doubled since the tragic death of George Floyd.

The biggest problem facing blacks in America is not inequality, or systemic racism, or even our less-than-perfect justice system. Government programs have proved to be ineffective and even destructive to the blacks. A permanent underclass has been created due to overzealous government largess.

One program alone — Aid to Families with Dependent Children — has nearly destroyed the black family. Nearly 75% of black children today are born without the benefit of a father in the home. Children raised in fatherless homes are far more likely to grow up poor, drop out of school, use drugs and eventually engage in criminal behavior.

The Left has created a grievance industry that blames white racism for every lack of good minority outcome. Using identity politics, they have been highly successful in creating a tyrannical conformity onto much of society. Disagree with them and their new orthodoxy, and you’re a racist, sexist or a Nazi. Most, including our institutions, just conform to avoid the accusation.

We currently practice a paternalistic treatment of blacks, a system that treats them as victims who need big government programs to assist them and protect them from the dominant white racist society.

Sadly, many blacks have accepted this version of America, but blacks do not need to be treated as victims.

They need the individual pride that comes from raising a family and providing for it. They need meaningful and rewarding work by competing in the labor force.

Until the coronavirus hit in March of this year, the black unemployment number was at an all-time low of 5%. We need a government that can provide an economic environment that can quickly reproduce that achievement.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara