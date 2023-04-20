Governor Newsom touts California’s recent actions regarding abortion

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – As the country prepares for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on whether or not the FDA can legally approve mifepristone, a drug primarily used to induce chemical abortions, California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted actions the state has taken regarding abortion on Tuesday.

Here are the actions that California has taken when it comes to abortion, according to a press release from Gov. Newsom’s office.

Protecting pharmacists within California in dispensing Mifepristone/Mifeprex even if the Supreme Court suspends the drug’s FDA approval.

Safeguarding California’s supply chain of medication abortion drugs under California law – by preventing any legal or licensing actions against those who manufacture, transport, store, or dispense Mifepristone or Mifeprex.

Ensuring the privacy of patients and providers concerning reproductive health care performed in California, including when those patients travel or live out of state.

“Under Governor Newsom and the Legislature’s leadership, California has been a national leader in protecting and expanding access to reproductive health care, and today’s announcements continue the State’s commitment to preserve this freedom,” the press release from the governor’s office said.

While speaking about actions California has taken on this issue, Gov. Newsom went after Republicans, who have passed more pro-life protections since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

“Republicans are waging a war on women in this country – the courts and red-state legislatures have been relentless in their efforts to target them and health care providers who provide basic reproductive care,” Gov. Newsom said, according to the release. “It is important for women across our state to know that we will continue to safeguard their reproductive freedoms and to protect California pharmacists who dispense medication abortion, without fear of persecution or prosecution.”

NARAL Pro-Choice California Director Shannon Olivieri Hovis praised Gov. Newsom for the actions California has taken regarding abortion.

“California has been a leader in the fight for our fundamental rights under the leadership of Gov. Newsom,” Ms. Olivieri said in the release. “We face historic barriers to our freedom to make our own decisions about our bodies and futures, but California has proven time and again that it will not back down. As a Reproductive Freedom State, we know that no matter what happens next, our leaders will continue to champion abortion rights and access—including fighting to preserve undisrupted access to medication abortion care.”

Additionally, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said that she wants California to be a safe haven for abortion.

“California is once again stepping up to ensure ALL women can access abortion care if necessary,” Ms. Newsom said in the release. “We must recognize that these ongoing attacks on reproductive freedom ultimately aim to control women, keep them in the home, and render them invisible and powerless. So while our work to dismantle the patriarchal systems that oppress women is far from over, California will continue to serve as a safe haven for women and their reproductive rights.”