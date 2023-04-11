Governors Newsom, Kotek, Lujan Grisham slam chemical abortion restriction ruling

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Three governors in the western part of the United States are unhappy with a federal judge’s decision to halt federal approval of a drug used in chemical abortions last week.

Democrats Gavin Newsom of California, Tina Kotek of Oregon, and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico issued statements condemning the ruling.

Gov. Newsom responded to the ruling by calling the judge “an extremist.”

“Today’s ruling, by an extremist judge pursuing a radical political agenda, ignores facts, science, and the law – putting the health of millions of women and girls at risk,” Gov. Newsom said in a press release. “Abortion is still legal and accessible here in California, and we won’t stand by as fundamental freedoms are stripped away.”

Gov. Kotek also slammed the ruling but reiterated that it has no impact on the legality of abortion in any state.

“This is a shameful, dangerous ruling that will prevent patients across the country from accessing safe, effective medication,” Gov. Kotek said in a press release issued by her office. “As we sort out the impact of this ruling, hear me loud and clear: abortion is still accessible and legal in Oregon. As your Governor, I believe in the right to reproductive freedom and will continue to be a fierce advocate for that right. My administration will be working with the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Justice, and the Biden Administration to evaluate the ruling and fight for patients across Oregon and the United States.”

And Gov. Lujan Grisham voiced her support for mifepristone while touting her support for legal abortion during her tenure as governor.

“First and foremost: medication abortion remains legal and available in New Mexico. I also want to state unequivocally that medication abortion is an effective, safe option, and the Texas decision is an affront to the FDA approval process and the extensive scientific and medical evidence upon which it is based.

“I will continue to do all that I can to ensure that New Mexico remains a safe place for women to obtain necessary health care, and I was proud to sign legislation in recent weeks to protect the rights of abortion patients and providers.”

The comments come following a ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryke last Friday that stayed the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. Its primary use is for chemical abortions, now the most common form of abortion in the United States.

His decision last Friday gave the U.S. Department of Justice seven days to appeal his decision, which it will.