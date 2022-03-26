Governor’s office: California produces fifth of U.S. jobs in February

California added more than 138,000 new jobs in February, accounting for more than 20% of the nation’s jobs last month, the Governor’s Office said.

With the addition of 138,100 new jobs in February, California has regained about 82% of the nearly 2.76 million nonfarm jobs lost during March and April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California outpaced the nation in terms of year-over job growth as well with a rate of 6.8%. The U.S. had a rate of 4.6%.

“These latest numbers show that California is continuing to drive our nation’s job growth,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “We’re doing it by promoting more pathways to opportunity and embracing the diversity, creativity, innovation and determination that breeds success — building a California for all.”

California has created more than 1.3 million jobs since January, according to the Governor’s Office.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn