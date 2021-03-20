GOVERS, Norma Jean (Flewelling)

April 24, 1928 to February 20, 2021

Norma Jean Govers passed away peacefully at age 92 on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Lompoc, California, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Norma Jean Flewelling was born on April 24, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to parents Ellen Edmundson and Harold Flewelling. She grew up with her siblings Phyllis, Dale, Lila, Barbara and Ronald Flewelling. Following the death of her mother in 1940, Harold remarried and moved the family to southern California to find work in the aircraft and automobile industry. Norma attended Canoga Park High School and served as Student Body Secretary. Several years after graduation, she married her high school classmate, Student Body President Ricardo Baca in 1950. During their 37 years of marriage, they welcomed four children: Lawrence, Brian, Laura, and Claudia Baca. Annual vacation trips to Hume Lake with the kids and the occasional trip to various far away destinations highlighted their time together. After she retired from her position as school secretary at El Camino Real High School in 1987, she moved to Santa Maria, California and met and married her last love, Jan Juergen Govers. After Jan’s passing in 1992, she moved to Bend, Oregon and oversaw the construction of several homes as an independent licensed contractor. In 1998, she relocated to Paso Robles, California. Over the next dozen years, she lived out two childhood dreams. She became an actress and SAG member. She appeared in various local theatre productions and as an extra in numerous television shows and movies. She also travelled the world on luxury cruise ships. Norma is survived by her sister Barbara Elliott and brother Ronald Flewelling; son Brian Baca and daughter Claudia Hough; grandchildren Jacquelynn Baca, Rachel Baca, Brenden Baca, Ellen Hough, and Richard Hough; and great-grandchildren Chloe Ductor-Baca, and Emma Ductor-Baca.