Grace Fisher Foundation announces concert

COURTESY PHOTO

Grace Fisher and her story has inspired The Grace Fisher Foundation, which is presenting a concert Dec. 12. More about Ms. Fisher and the concert will appear later in the News-Press.

SANTA BARBARA — The fourth annual Winter Music Showcase is being presented by The Grace Fisher Foundation at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St.

The Santa Barbara showcase features musical compositions and animations by Grace Fisher and her special guests, who include: “Voice” semi-finalist Will Breman, “American Idol” contestant Jackson Gillies, Three For Joy string trio, Madrigals Choir, the Bar-back Boys and others.

This event is a fundraiser for the Grace Fisher Foundation, which strives to bring the arts to children with disabilities.

Since 2016 the Grace Fisher Foundation has offered art workshops, dance class, rhythm circle and peer group socialization for kids with disabilities at no charge to the participants.

Tickets cost $20 to $59. To purchase, go to gracefisherfoundation.org or granadasb.org or call The Granada box office at 805-899-2222.

— Katherine Zehnder