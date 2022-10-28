Grace Fisher Foundation plans Winter Music Showcase

COURTESY PHOTO

“Music has the innate ability to bring people and community together, and that has always been my wish for this event,” Grace Fisher said about the Grace Fisher Foundation Winter Music Showcase, set for Dec. 9 at The Granada.

The Grace Fisher Foundation will host its fifth annual Winter Music Showcase at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

The concert will feature the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra performing a composition by Grace Fisher. And the State Street Ballet Professional Track Dancers will perform to music composed by Ms. Fisher.

The other performers include Jackson Gillies, Will Breman, the Westmont Chamber Singers, the Bar-back Boys, the UCSB Maurice Faulkner Quintet and others.

“Music has the innate ability to bring people and community together, and that has always been my wish for this event,” Ms. Fisher said in a news release. “I’m honored that so many talented musicians from all genres see the importance of this concert and are excited to join together to perform for the Santa Barbara community, and help raise money to support access to the arts for all.

“It’s impossible not to be inspired and enlightened after an evening like this. It’s one of a kind, and we can’t wait to share it with you!” she said.

Tickets for the Grace Fisher Winter Music Showcase cost $18 to $60. To purchase, go to gramadasb.org.

All proceeds from this show benefit the Grace Fisher Foundation and its mission of bringing adaptive art, music and dance programs to children and young adults with disabilities.

Sponsorships are available for the Winter Music Showcase.To make a donation, go to https://www.sbfoundation.org/give-now/give-to-grace-fisher-foundation/..

— Dave Mason