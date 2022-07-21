Grace Fisher to provide art instruction and inspiration

COURTESY PHOTOS

Grace Fisher is able to create paintings by using her mouth.

Art can be inclusive, and Grace Fisher will demonstrate that during an adaptive art class Saturday.

Ms. Fisher will teach the class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kyle’s Kitchen, 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

The class is presented by Kyle’s Kitchen in partnership with the Grace Fisher Foundation.

Ms. Fisher will guide participants toward creating their own piece of art during a program designed to promote awareness, compassion and inclusivity for people of all abilities.

Ms. Fisher was a 17-year-old Santa Barbara High School senior and an accomplished pianist, cellist and guitarist when she was diagnosed in 2014 with acute flaccid myelitis. The rare spinal condition left Ms. Fisher, who had just been accepted into the prestigious Berklee School of Music, paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite that challenge, Ms. Fisher adapted. She learned to compose music with special technology, which includes an adaptive mouse for her computer. She controls the mouse by blowing into a tube and using what she calls “sip and puff technology.”

Kyle Ferro and Grace Fisher welcome people to participate in a class Ms. Fisher will teach Saturday at Kyle’s Kitchen, 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

And at Saturday’s art class, Ms. Fisher will demonstrate how she paints, using her mouth. She also will lead the students in painting their own work of art and share her story.

“I don’t have it all figured out,” the painter and composer told the News-Press last year. “I still have challenges day to day.

“But I know things can get better if I just have an open mind. I think that’s one lesson a lot of people can empathize with.”

After the class, guests will be treated to a lunch courtesy of Kyle’s Kitchen. Tickets are $35. To purchase, go to www.gracefisherfoundation.org/products/gff-x-kyles-kitchen-art-class-ticket. All funds raised will go to the Grace Fisher Foundation, whose mission is to connect children living with disabilities to music, art, dance and other forms of artistic expression.

Kyle’s Kitchen was established in 2015 by Deanna and Jay Ferro, who were inspired by their son, Kyle. Each month, Kyle’s Kitchen donates a portion of proceeds to an organization that supports people with special needs.

With four locations throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta, Kyle’s Kitchen has donated more than $200,000 to support special needs organizations. For more information, visit kyleskitchen.com.

