Graduates celebrate

More than 500 Santa Barbara High School seniors receive diplomas at Peabody Stadium

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Santa Barbara High School students celebrate during the graduation ceremony Thursday night at the campus’ Peabody Stadium.

Excitement was in the air, as screams and air horns of excitement and pride echoed throughout Peabody Stadium.

This was the scene Thursday night at Santa Barbara High School, which was holding its 148th graduation ceremony.

The stadium was packed with graduates eagerly waiting to receive their diplomas, all 510 of them. They wore their familiar green cap and gowns to honor the moment as friends and family filled the surrounding bleachers.

The announcements started off with Principal Elise Simmons.

After she had thanked the staff, she urged the students to be excited for their futures.

A new Santa Barbara High School graduate proudly holds her diploma.

“My hope for you is to look back momentarily and cherish the little moments,” said Dr. Simmons. “You don’t want to spend too much time looking back, because you might trip over what’s in front of you.”

Several 2023 class leaders then spoke to their fellow graduates, including Associated Student Body President Ella Maclear, who took a moment to give thanks.

“Thank you to Santa Barbara High for giving us the most magical four years that anybody could have asked for,” said Ms. Maclear.

Graduating seniors get into the spirit of the occasion at Santa Barbara High School.

As the graduates’ names were called over the screams and shouts of their supporters, row by row they filed across the stage at the end of the field. With each diploma claimed, and each green gown turned to the flash of the camera, a new adventure began.

“To everyone who has been a part of my journey, thank you, and to the graduating class, we did it,” summarized Senior Class President Jeamy Cruz.

The Santa Barbara High School commencement was one of several Thursday. Graduates also received their diplomas at two other schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District — San Marcos High School and Dos Pueblos School — and three schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District: Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria.

