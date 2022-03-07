Graffiti artist to sign book in Ventura

Hannah Nicole Duran will sign her book “Written on Walls” from 1 to 3 p.m. March 26 at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St. in Ventura.

In big cities where there is graffiti on the walls under bridges and in alleyways, many scoff at graffiti as society has made it illegal and seemingly unwanted. Ms. Duran sees it as a message.

“The graffiti itself is not the problem. The problem lies within the issues of society that have caused individuals to tag in the first place. Whether it is a code of some sort, someone’s initials or a political statement, graffiti is just that: a message left by someone longing to be heard and seen,” according to Ms. Duran.

Throughout her path to find justice for herself and heal from trauma, she learns she must live to have her voice be heard. And by being heard, Hannah can begin to recover from anorexia, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety disorder.

For more information, call 805-643-3154.

— Marilyn McMaho