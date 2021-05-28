GRANADA, Joe

Joe “Pops” Granada, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the age of 90 at home with his loved ones at his bedside.

He’s now joined in Heaven with his beloved wife, Dolores “Lola” and leaves behind his children, Joe Jr., Elizabeth, Patricia “Pat” Parsons, Pete (Julie), Dave (Heather), Rose (Jon), Keiser and 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and Gus Munoz, the last MOHICAN.

Born and raised right here in Warrior Country, CARPINTERIA, the son of Joseph & Roseline Granada, he was a lifelong resident of Carpinteria. He was inducted to Carpinteria High School’s First Annual “Warrior Hall of Fame” on April 25, 1970, after graduating from Carp High in 1949 he attended Ventura College pursuing a degree in Physical Education, played sports and received many accolades.

He then followed his hero, Reginald “Pep” Velasquez (Uncle) into the Navy in 1950. On August 4, 1956 he married the love of his life and next door neighbor, Dolores “Lola” De Alba and had 6 children. Joe worked for Smarden and Hatcher for over 40 years until his retirement. While living with his family in their Goleta home he purchased a piece of land in Carpinteria. A few years later after moving back to Carpinteria with the family he planted avocado trees and built his own home with the help of great family and friends. He enjoyed having avocado-picking parties and paid his family and friends with lots of cold beverages, Lola’s homemade tortillas and a variety of her delicious meals.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 1 at 10 am at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will be immediately following at the Carpinteria Valley Cemetery.