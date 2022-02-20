GRAND, Helen Barbara (GOWIN)





06/14/1919 – 02/13/2022

Helen passed away peacefully at Atterdag Care Center in Solvang at the age of 102. She was born in Buellton, California to Pasqual Grand and Maria Josefade Refugio Romero; Helen was the youngest of their 10 children. Always stubborn and spirited, Helen did things her way. She was ahead of her time as an independent woman. She married several times, but her independence always came first. She raised four children and her foster daughter mostly as a single mother in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, well before it was socially accepted to do so. She earned her living as a waitress at the Yellow Jacket, Bit O Denmark, and other local restaurants of the time. She later worked for her son Dan at his businesses in Solvang and Santa Barbara. Helen cared for family and friends. She opened her home to many and gave freely what little she had. She was the hostess of many large family get-togethers at her home in Santa Ynez, always cooking, baking, and making jam for everyone. Helen was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings, Alex, Dora, Joe, Jerry, George, Annie, Rosabell, Edward and Emma and her grandson Adam Bordon.

Helen is survived by her children Dan Martin (Linda), Rodney Spaulding, Elaine Pinoli (Allen), Jackie Bordon (Raoul), and her bonus daughter Vera Norfleet, her grandchildren Lynette Spaulding, Rodney Spaulding Jr. (Marie), John Rasmussen, Shelley Johnson (Ben), Bradley Bordon (Sarah), Kari Parks (Dennis) and John Riegel (Melanie), her great-grandchildren Cody, Kai and Chelsea Parks, Bryce Rasmussen, Gunnar and Deagan Johnson, Jaron Riegel and Wyatt Bordon.

HelenÕs family is forever grateful to the amazing staff at Atterdag Care Center for their love and care. Vaya Con Dios Mama.

A private burial is planned. A celebration of her life will be held in June.