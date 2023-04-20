Exhibit celebrates significant elders, community diversity and art in schools

Destiny Guron stands with her great-grandmother or “nonny,” Mary Dixon. She included her great-grandmother in her “Family Heritage Cube,” a painting project.

The Grandparent Portrait Show, a biennial event, has become the signature exhibition for the Student Art Fund.

Student artists in public junior high and high schools from Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta pay tribute to their grandparents and significant elders by creating drawings, paintings, sculptures and photographs that capture their portrait.

The 2023 Grandparent Portrait Show is on display through April 27 at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The exhibit is sponsored by grants from the Santa Barbara County Arts Council and Santa Barbara Beautiful and awards sponsored by 12 donors.

Destiny Guron is shown with her family. From left are Joel Guron, her father; Latoya Guron, her mother; Leilani Guron, her twin sister; Mila Smith, her young niece; Destiny; her great-grandmother or her “nonny,” Mary Dixon; her great uncle, the Rev. J.B. Ficklin Jr., pastor of Greater Hope Baptist Church; Lenny Kerr, her cousin, standing behind Rev. Ficklin; and Bernice Garrett, her great aunt.

This Eighth Biennial Grandparent Portrait Show contains 157 portraits in various media of grandparents or beloved elders. The exhibit was juried by Nicole Strasburg, who viewed images of all the entries and selected 13 award-winning portraits and five honorable mentions.

Ms. Strasberg, a well-known landscape artist, was once a student of Student Art Fund founder Audie Love at Dos Pueblos High School.

The show was started in 2009 by members of the SBAA Student Art Fund Committee. Grandparent portraits were a regular part of Mr. Love’s class curriculum at Dos Pueblos. When he heard that a student’s portrait had been prominently displayed at a memorial service, he was inspired to create a venue for the entire community to experience the significance of these portraits.

Destiny Guron’s cube includes paintings of three generations of Santa Barbara grandparents on its six sides.

Destiny Guron’s “Family Heritage” cube won the Gwen Taylor Dawson Award. Images of three generations of Santa Barbara grandparents are featured in painted portraits on each of the six sides, beginning with her great-great grandmother Clarice Pearson who, in the 1940s, was the manager of food services for the Santa Barbara School District, to grandma Cleavonese Johnson, arriving in the 1960s, who began SBCC’s Head Start Program. All five generations, including Destiny, have lived in Santa Barbara.

Destiny said that when she was younger, she stuttered, and art was her way of expressing herself. Currently a junior at Dos Pueblos and a student in Kevin Gleason’s art class, Destiny hopes to find a way to make art part of her career.

Destiny Guron, who won the Gwen Taylor Dawson Award for her Family Heritage Cube, stands with Gwen Taylor Dawson.

“The Grandparent Portrait Project is one that connects students with their family roots and pride. Getting students to focus on the faces of their grandparents is a way of strengthening those connections, and possibly, of inspiring the students with the hopes and aspirations that these grandparent figures have for them,” said Sally Hamilton, Student Art Fund member.

“The show has been celebrated for highlighting the wide diversity of cultures in Santa Barbara and for displaying the excellent quality of the public schools’ art instruction”

