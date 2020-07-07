GRANGER, Raymond

Raymond Granger, of La Conchita, California, passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born in Amityville, NY on July 15, 1949. He was a proud graduate of San Marcos High School. Ray served in the U.S. Air Force and will be remembered as a fisherman. During his time here he enjoyed surfing, golfing, traveling, almost anything to do with race car driving, concerts, good food, and good people.

Ray was born to Jeanette and Richard Granger and moved to California with his family, including his sisters Jeanne and Jennifer. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa and her children, his two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Kerrigan. He is also survived by his stepson, Zac and his dog, Max.

It was Ray’s wishes that more people adopt dogs from shelters. Please consider donating to a shelter of your choice or even adopting a dog in lieu of flowers.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2020 off the waters of the Santa Barbara Harbor.