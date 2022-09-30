Grant to finance improvements at Lompoc library

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Public Library has received a Building Forward Grant from the California State Library that will enable significant building improvements at the main library branch, including a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The library’s current HVAC system is about 20 years old, with no air conditioning and poor circulation.

The grant from the California State Library is for $403,442, and the city of Lompoc is providing an additional $201,721 toward the improvement projects.

In addition to providing a new HVAC system, this funding will be used to renovate the youth restrooms at the main branch, 501 North Ave., Lompoc.

The money will also be used to make the building’s original restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Both projects are expected to take place in 2023.

Over the past two years, the library has made a number of improvements including installing new carpeting, furniture and, most recently, energy-efficient lighting, giving an update to the 1969 facility.

“The Lompoc Library is grateful for this grant from the California State Library that will improve the quality of our library building, making the facility more welcoming and comfortable for the community,” Sarah Bleyl, the Lompoc library director, said in a news release.

