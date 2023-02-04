Grant to help Goleta Train Depot Project

COURTESY IMAGE

This is the architectural rendering for the Goleta Train

Depot Project.

The city of Goleta has received a $5.56 million grant for the Goleta Train Depot Project.

The money is from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program Supplemental Funding, and the grant is matched by a $1 million commitment of city funds.

The city was a co-applicant for the grant with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

“We are thrilled to receive this wonderful news,” said Jaime Valdez, neighborhood services director, in a news release. “Without this critical infusion of funding, the Goleta Train Depot was at risk of being stalled with none of the project benefits being realized until another source of funding was identified.”

The Goleta Train Depot is in the design phase. The next step is seeking bids this summer with construction expected to begin toward the end of this year, according to the city.

Since January 2022, the project team has seen increases in costs for materials and construction on large scale projects throughout California and generally throughout the country.

The total project budget exceeds $25 million. This includes the original $13 million in TIRCP funding the city received, the additional $5.56 million TIRCP funding and city funds.

When completed, the depot will be a full-service train station next to the existing Amtrak platform on South La Patera Lane. By creating a full-service station, the city hopes to increase train ridership, improve connections to bus transit, accommodate transit service to/from the Santa Barbara Airport and UCSB, and add new bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

For more information, see www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/neighborhood-services/goleta-train-depot-project.

