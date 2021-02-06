Grants available for Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez restaurants

The Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation Restaurant Fund has announced a new grant program to provide relief for small, independently-owned, dine-in restaurants during the pandemic.

Small businesses in the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley (including Los Alamos) are eligible to apply for grants up to $10,000, according to a news release.

“Our local restaurants are a vibrant and important part of our community,” Dan Gainey, president of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, said in a statement. “With this fund, we hope to give some of our small, independently owned restaurants which have been severely impacted by COVID-19 some financial assistance to support their basic needs in the short term when there are gaps in federal, state and local funding related to pandemic relief.

“We strongly believe that providing support to these businesses will benefit the entire community.”

The fund is a committee advised fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, which is working to provide additional relief to the community at large. The grant program opened Thursday and will close on Feb. 22.

To learn more or apply, visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/restaurant-grant-program/.

— Mitchell White