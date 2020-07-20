GranVida senior community residents test positive for COVID-19

Six positive results, six asymptomatic residents

Six residents at the GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care community in Carpinteria tested positive for COVID-19 on July 10.

Frontier Management Vise President of Sales and Marketing Kathy Swann said all six memory care residents who tested positive were asymptomatic as of Friday. Frontier Management operates several retirement living, assisted living and memory care communities, including Gran Vida, at 5464 Carpinteria Ave.

“The health and safety of our residents and our employees is always our top priority,” Ms. Swann said.

She added that as of July 11, the community has taken several COVID-19 precautionary measures, including testing an isolation wing for positive residents. All residents and staff will be tested for COVID-19 every seven days until GranVida reports 14 days with no positive cases.

“We will continue to follow CDC guidelines, health department guidelines along with State and National Assisted Living Association recommendations as well as our company protocols. These practices include a staff education, screening and surveillance of staff and visitors, limitation and restriction of outside guests and staff, social distancing, increase in housekeeping practices, and updated standards and practices for admissions, re-admissions and utilization of third-party providers,” Ms. Swann said.

GranVida cares for 50 residents with an average age of 84 years old.

A family member of a GranVida resident claimed that 13 GranVida residents and staff have tested positive since the community began testing residents a few weeks ago. It’s unclear how many of those people have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

“The appearance of cases began approximately two weeks after Memorial Day as re-openings began. It’s disturbing to me that they’re still accepting new admissions without legally having to disclose their Covid cases publicly,” the family member said on condition of anonymity.

The family member claimed GranVida reported one memory care staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, one memory care staffer tested positive on June 22, two assisted living residents tested positive on June 26, one assisted living medical technician tested positive and one assisted living caregiver tested positive on July 3, and one assisted living resident tested positive on July 6.

According to an email sent to family members on July 13 by Frontier Gran Vida Executive Director Amy Buchanan, Gran Vida management is seeking another lab to process its tests. The latest round of testing began July 14.

Ms. Buchanan added that staff may not leave GranVida during breaks or lunches, and that the community has been providing their food since March. She continued that the community has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

“I recognize the fear of not being 100% aware of what is transpiring. However, please remember that misinformation damages all,” Ms. Buchanan said in response to “misinformation and ample assumptions regarding what is transpiring at GranVida,” posted on social media.

“I would be happy to answer any and all of your questions. Those that I do not have an answer to, I will certainly try my best to find out,” she said.

