Grateful for no-smoking laws

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters
﻿I am a Turkish student studying English at Kaplan Santa Barbara. Ever since my arrival here two weeks ago, I’ve been surprised by Santa Barbara’s no-smoking in public law.

Cigarettes are smoked everywhere in Turkey, whether it’s open in public or places like restaurants or cafes —  and it’s not a beautiful sight. 

Smoke is everywhere and cigarettes litter the ground. Santa Barbara’s  exemplary behavior should spread not only to Turkey but everywhere. 

I love Santa Barbara’s no-smoking law. I have never been to a place where smoking wasn’t all around me. I hope non-smoking laws spread everywhere.  

Smoking has so many health hazards for smokers and non-smokers.  Thank you, Santa Barbara. 

Mehdi Kaya

Kaplan Santa Barbara student

