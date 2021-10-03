Grateful for no-smoking laws

﻿I am a Turkish student studying English at Kaplan Santa Barbara. Ever since my arrival here two weeks ago, I’ve been surprised by Santa Barbara’s no-smoking in public law.

Cigarettes are smoked everywhere in Turkey, whether it’s open in public or places like restaurants or cafes — and it’s not a beautiful sight.

Smoke is everywhere and cigarettes litter the ground. Santa Barbara’s exemplary behavior should spread not only to Turkey but everywhere.

I love Santa Barbara’s no-smoking law. I have never been to a place where smoking wasn’t all around me. I hope non-smoking laws spread everywhere.

Smoking has so many health hazards for smokers and non-smokers. Thank you, Santa Barbara.

Mehdi Kaya

Kaplan Santa Barbara student