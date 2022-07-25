Grateful Shred heads benefit concert in Ojai

Fast-rising jam band Grateful Shred headlines a benefit for the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy at Libbey Bowl in Ojai on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to Grateful Shred, who perform both days, the concert event features an eclectic mix of musical acts, along with locally sourced vendors and more. Tickets are available atovlc.org/shre.

The LA-based, national touring band, Grateful Shred, is known for its unique laid-back harmony-driven sound, bringing its own flavor to the beloved music of the Grateful Dead. For more information on the band, visit gratefulshredmusic.com/.

The lineup also includes performances from Nate Mercereau with Carlos Niño, Cayucas, Dan Horne, Gifted and Blessed, Shelley Burgon, Service Human, Barbarelle, Chuck and Luisa, Melody Bird and more to be announced.

The two-day festival is produced and sponsored by the local Ojai collective of OVLC, Ojai Playhouse, Little Creek Events and Rum and Humble. Sponsored by Sespe Creek Collective, the event will feature contributions from Ojai artists, vendors and the production team.

This will be one of the first events connected to the rejuvenated Ojai Playhouse, which is currently under renovation, opening its doors to a new theater-going experience in the 2022-2023 season.

For more information on the OVLC, visit //ovlc.org/.

— Marilyn McMahon