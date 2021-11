COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara resident Burtsfield wrote the News-Press with best wishes for readers this Thanksgiving weekend.

I wanted to share with your readers the following verse for Thanksgiving. I borrowed it from the Santa Barbara Elks magazine.

“We thank you for the food BEFORE us,

the friends and family BESIDE us,

and the love we share BETWEEN us.”

Thank you for being here for us.

Judy Burtsfield

Santa Barbara