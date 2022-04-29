‘Grease’ to open tonight at Pioneer Valley High School

COURTESY PHOTO

Students from schools throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will perform the Broadway classic “Grease,” tonight through May 7 at Pioneer Valley High School.

Broadway’s Laura Osnes will join students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District on the opening night of “Grease.”

The rock comedy will run tonight through May 7 at Pioneer Valley High School amphitheater, 675 Panther Drive, Santa Maria.

The curtain will rise at 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The May 7 performance will be adapted for the hearing impaired.

Tonight’s the only night Ms. Osnes will perform. But all of the shows will feature students from Pioneer Valley, Righetti High School and Santa Maria High School.

Set in the 1950s, “Grease” features working-class teenagers at a fictional high school as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, gossip, politics, personal core values and love.

“The best part of this so far has been being able to act, dance and see everyone do the entire play all the way through for the first time,’’ said Pioneer Valley junior Angelina Rocha, who plays Sonny.

“The most exciting for me so far is probably Act One, Scene Five, because that’s where the number ‘Grease Lighting’ is, and there is a lot of song and movement,’’ said Pioneer Valley senior Brian Solar, who plays Kenickie.

“The hardest dance number to learn was ‘Grease Lighting’ because there’s a lot of going up and down the steps and we all have to work together,’’ said Righetti senior Riccardo Sanchez, who plays Roger.

“My favorite song in the production is ‘Grease Lighting.’ I also have a solo and that is always exciting,’’ said Pioneer Valley senior Hunter McCormick, who plays Dood.

Principal Shanda Herrera said the show should not be missed.

“I’m looking forward to our students seeing this classic story about teenage relationship challenges,” she said in a news release. “The staff and cast have been putting in countless hours to get the costumes, background sets and dance numbers just right. This is really going to be an exceptional show, and I hope that everyone has a chance to see it.

“There are also a few surprises in store for viewers,” Ms. Herrera said.

Tickets for tonight’s show with the Broadway actress costs $25 for general admission, $15 for students and $50 for front row VIP seats, which come with a merchandise bag. After tonight, prices are $5 less in all categories.

To purchase, go to www.onthestage.tickets/show/pioneer-valley-high-school/grease-60736.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com