Great Art Theft planned in Ojai

OJAI — Hang onto your paintings. The Great Art Theft is returning.

The annual benefit will take place 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 outside on the patio at the Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St.

Prospective burglars will sip cocktails and picnic on the patio while waiting for the chance to take a piece of fine art off a gallery wall or a sculpture from its pedestal.

Emcee Peter Fox will preside over the event while attendees are called for their chance “to pilfer the artwork they covet,” according to a news release. The event will feature more than 70 pieces by local artists, and proceeds will benefit the art center.

“This year will be different. The gathering and drawing of names will be at tables on the patio. Everyone will receive a mini-picnic box of yummy goodies to enjoy along with beer, wine and our surprise special drink,” said Teri Mettala, the center’s executive director.

Artists on display are Mark Tovar, Patrish Kuebler, Karen Lewis, Sandy Treadwell, Duane Danmeyer, Richard Franklin, Celeste Evans, Tom Hardcastle, Leslie Marcus, James Menzel Joseph and many more.

Tickets cost $85. To purchase, go to www.ojaiartcenter.org.

For more information, call the center at 805-646-0117.

— Dave Mason