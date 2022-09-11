‘Great Art Theft’ returns at Ojai Art Center

It’s that time of year again for the “Great Art Theft,” starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Ojai Art Center.

Prospective “burglars” can purchase a ticket for $100, which gives them the ability to select the piece of art, jewelry or sculpture they want.

Peter Fox will emcee the afternoon as names of attendees are called for their chance to pilfer the artwork they covet.

Some of the artists on display are Drew Lurie, ceramics; Edie Simone, oil; Barbara Crowder, pastel; Carlos Grasso, mixed media; Judy Klement, watercolor; Caroline Allen, oil on masonite; Richard Amend, charcoal; Mark Tovar, mixed media, painting on glass, acrylic; Duane Dammeyer, green calcite heart sculpture; Ted Gall, sculpture; and Pamela Grau, mono print. Others are Karen Lewis, oil painting on board; Celeste Evans, photography; Julie Empson, oil; Steve Grumette, photo mosaic; John Talevic, mixed media; Rita Solomon, acrylic; Leslie Marcus, oil, hand printed scarves; Richard Franklin, acrylic, hand colored print and Yvette Franklin, jewelry, alcohol/ink painting.

“Like last year, the gathering and drawing of names will be at tables on the patio. Everyone will receive a mini-picnic box of goodies to enjoy, along with beer, wine and our special surprise drink. Fortunately, we have no restrictions on how many people can attend,” said Teri Mettala, OAC executive director.

Tickets are on sale online or at the center’s office during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. All proceeds go to the Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St.

For more information, call the Art Center at 805-646-0117 or visit www.ojaiartcenter.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com