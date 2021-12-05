Great California Rip-off

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Henry Schulte

Congratulations, California! We won! It’s official. It was reported we have taken the top spot as having the worst roads, the most traffic and the highest gas prices in the country. Of course, those of us living here already knew that.

It’s hard not to keep circling back on the mess that continues to grow in California. Our one-party system likes to tout how great things are, but even they know we’re in dire straits. But you have to ask why?

In May it was reported that California had over a $75 billion surplus! And then there are all kinds of other numbers of additional billions coming in from here and there.

Piled on top of this massive surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom can pencil in another $45.5 billion more from Biden’s “Tax the People More Bill,” created with fake money. So how is it possible that as stated above we are on the bottom of everything? Add to the mix the highest homeless population and the highest number of people living in poverty and the highest on welfare and the worst in education.

Where is the money going?

I can tell you where it should go, back into the pockets of Californians. There is a law that says when we reach a certain point, the state legislature has to lower taxes or issue rebates. But as long as I can remember, even as a kid, Democrats have been known as the tax-and-spend crowd, and boy, is that on display on the federal level, but California is also the winner in that department. They certainly don’t want to give anything back. They’re intoxicated with the amount of money they can waste and give to themselves and their friends.

Gov. Newsom claims he does have a plan of giving some back in a roundabout way by funding more social programs, which for the most part his chosen programs are corrupt in the sense that most of the money goes to pay exorbitant salaries and very little for those it was intended.

Case in point: Back in February, it was reported $13 billion had been spent in the last three years on homelessness. We now have more homeless than ever. What was that fortune used for?

Another example of squandering our money is the train saga, flying ever so quietly below the radar.

In six years the “train to nowhere” has already cost over $100 billion. This level of corruption is egregious, and it’s hard to believe it isn’t a front-page story every day, but then we’re in California.

Controlled by a very woke dictatorship, transparency isn’t one of their virtues. How is it possible we’re being so played?

Europe is covered with the best rail system in the world, and we can’t lay a single piece of track after six years that cost as much as the gross domestic product of Lithuania, Puerto Rico or Libya! With the amount of surplus Gov. Newsom and company have to play with, I imagine more of it will be squandered to keep kissing the unions’ behinds and likely to provide kickbacks to politicians who have some connection with this Great California Rip Off.

Riddled with corrupt district attorneys and aided by Prop. 47, California is also the winner by showing the rest of the country and the world how to breed anarchy. When liberal communities decided that burning and looting didn’t warrant any action, that green light grew brighter and brighter to bring us to where we are today.

To continue with this insanity, California law enforcement “experts” are saying we can’t call them looters because it has a racial connotation. That’s how they try and minimize and play the “nothing to see here” game.

Stealing what doesn’t belong to you or destroying property knows no color. Don’t try and downplay a wrong, whoever they are. They’re thieves!

How many of you parents who still use critical thinking, raised your kids by telling them they can steal anything they want and as much as they want? You deserve it, so help yourself. And, if you feel like it, burn the building down on your way out.

So, California, keep up the good work. Teach these young minds the old adage with an addendum: It’s much better to give than receive or just steal it.

It’s difficult to watch the videos of so many lawbreakers swarming through the stores like retail locusts. It’s disgusting! We can only imagine what we must look like to the rest of the world. We’re literally coming apart at the fault lines and California, especially San Francisco, is leading the way.

So, while the state Gov. Newsom is supposed to be running is crumbling at his feet, and before he took off on vacation, Mr. Newsom said he won’t tolerate this kind of lawlessness.

It’s his fault! Be a man and take some responsibility, Gavin.

He’ll fix it with a task force, he says. How about putting people back in jail? He has enough money to pay for their incarceration and maybe build mega jails. Make them look like a Nordstrom.

While he’s at it, put the corrupt district attorneys and politicians in jail as well for the crime of putting all our lives in danger.

California COVID politics destroyed the lives and welfare of the middle class and continues to do so. And small businesses are the forgotten children.

While on the other hand, Illegals, unions and big tech are well fed and protected.

Why are we paying Gov. Newsom and the rest of them in Sacramento to destroy the state? They’re just as much a part of this criminal element. They’re just stealing in a different way.