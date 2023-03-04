Greatest cover-up in history

COURTESY CDC

First, it was called a conspiracy theory. Then discussion of it was banned. Today, the “ lab leak” theory of the origins of COVID-19 is true.

COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then was unintentionally spread.

Why was it forbidden to talk about the lab leak? Did powerful institutions have a stake in downplaying the Chinese origins of the virus in order to shift blame to the rest of the world?

China did, as it was likely COVID-19 was spreading in China as early as October 2019. That was also the view of the World Health Organization that is linked with China.

And what about Dr. Anthony Fauci and funding for gain-of-function research?

Even the Obama administration was against gain-of-function research. Finally, there was a political aspect to this issue. The lab leak couldn’t be true because the right sounded the alarm on a possible lab leak first.

Going forward, history will show that the COVID-19 lab leak cover-up was historic and monumental. And not in a good way. Millions of people died. The question of the day: Will anyone be held accountable and will gain-of-function research be outlawed in the future?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria