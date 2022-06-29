GREEN, Elizabeth Ann

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Elizabeth Ann Green, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79. Elizabeth was a New Year’s baby; born January 1st, 1943, in Valentine, Nebraska then raised on a cattle farm. On March 3rd, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Duane Green. They raised their son Anthony Duane Green together. She received her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska. After moving to Flagstaff, AZ, she co-founded IMPRA in the early ’70s and retired in 1994 in Phoenix, AZ.

Elizabeth, lovingly referred to as Liz and Besses, had a passion for travel and the outdoors. She was a skilled skier and sailor. Often, her family would travel to Baja, Mexico to tent camp on the shore. Her travels frequently included close friends Bud and Sande to countries across Asia, Europe and Africa. Elizabeth and Harold also raised Arabian horses, including National Champions. This led to owning a beautiful ranch and vineyard in Los Olivos, CA. The vineyard was a bonus for an avid wine enthusiast who preferred a good chardonnay. Elizabeth was never without a dog and particularly adored her Schnauzers. She was known for her business acumen, Republican values and loving

blue eyes.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father Johnathan, mother Marie, and stepfather Rex. She is survived by her husband Harold, son Anthony, brothers Bob and John, sister-in-law Jayne, daughter-in-law Julie and two grandchildren, Erika and Rachelle.

Services will be held on Friday, July 1st at 11 am at the Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard, CA. Flowers can be sent to the chapel at 2465 Baseline Ave, Ballard, CA, 93463. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors