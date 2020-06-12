Green light given for more reopenings

Order OKs hotels, gyms, museums; 46 new COVID-19 cases reported

A new Health Officer Order will go into effect today, allowing several additional sectors to reopen their doors with certain modifications.

The order, issued by Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, will go into effect at 8 a.m. today and will remain in place until June 30, unless modified.

With certain social distancing protocols and completion of the attestation process, the following sectors will be allowed to reopen: family entertainment centers; hotels, lodging and short-term rentals for tourism or individual travel; childcare programs and providers; zoos, aquariums and museums; campgrounds, RVs and outdoor recreation; cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks; music, film and TV production; professional sports; gyms and fitness centers; restaurants, wineries and bars; day camps; schools and school-based programs; and higher education.

The sectors will be allowed to reopen while adhering to the governor and health officer protocols and after completing the county’s attestation process. To find out more information, visit www.recoverysbc.org.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is currently in the process of looking at possible reopening dates and will examine how to reopen in a safe manner, Rich Block, zoo CEO, told the News-Press.

The zoo posted to Twitter Thursday, saying it was waiting on final approval from the county Public Health Department.

“As soon as we get the green light, we’ll announce our reopening date,” the zoo said in a tweet.

Metropolitan Theatres has announced on its website that, subject to change, it plans June 26 reopenings of both Metro 4 on State Street and Camino Real in Goleta.

The county Health Department announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 1,910. Of the cases announced Thursday, 28 were out of Santa Maria, which now has 483 confirmed cases.

Seven new cases were announced in the city of Santa Barbara, five in Orcutt, three in Lompoc, and one in the areas of Cuyama, New Cuyama, Sisqouc, Casmalia, Garey and the city of Guadalupe. Two cases were still pending. The county is reporting 102 healthcare workers have contracted the novel virus.

Of the 1,910 confirmed cases, 1,643 have recovered, according to the data.

A total of 214 cases are considered active, with 150 recovering at home, 52 in the hospital and 12 in the Intensive Care unit. Some 34 cases were pending information.

A total of 15 cases announced Thursday were residents between 30 and 49, 14 over the age of 70, seven between 18 and 29, five under 17 and five between 50 and 69.

As of Thursday, the county has conducted 23,898 tests, 1,910 of which have been positive.

A total of 21,874 negative tests have been recorded, and 114 tests were inconclusive.

Cottage Health issued a status update Thursday announcing that it was caring for a total of 261 patients across all campuses. Of those, 212 are considered acute care patients and 161 acute care beds remain available.

For surge planning, up to 270 acute care beds are available.

Of the 212 patients, six are on ventilators. A total of 78 ventilators remain available. Seven patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and six are confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. Of the seven patients in isolation, one is in critical care, officials said.

From May 25 to 31, a total of 1,706 lab tests were collected by Cottage Health. Sixteen were positive and 1,609 were negative.

From June 1 to 7, 2,014 lab tests were collected, resulting in 32 positive and 1,746 negative. Some 236 results are pending.

