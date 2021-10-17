GREEN, Marion August

Marion August Green went peacefully to be with his Lord on October 10, 2021. Born on November 10, 1925, to Earl and Myrtle Green in Hermitage, Missouri, Marion lived a long and productive life. After serving 2.5 years in the United States Navy during World War II, he married Ettabelle (Etta) Peck on March 2, 1947. They raised two daughters, Bonnie and Susan, while living in Riverside, California. They built two campers and the family camped, hiked and fished their way through the High Sierras and around the western United States. Marion worked 34 years as a Title Analyst for California Electric and Southern California Edison.

Marion and Etta moved to Lompoc, California in 1989 shortly before she passed away. Impressed by the great care and support provided by Lompoc Hospice, Marion began volunteering for this organization. Through his church, he volunteered at the Lompoc Penitentiary for many years leading classes. He was a member and served as Headmaster of the Lompoc Grange. At La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, he was a docent portraying the Master Carpenter and providing visitor contact at the visitor center. His interest in Lompoc’s history lead Marion to volunteer at the Lompoc Museum.

In 1995 Marion was remarried to Florence Pata, and his family grew to include Janice, Richard and Kenny Pata and three grandchildren. Florence preceded Marion in death in 2014.

Several people considered him their “second Dad.” He is remembered by many as being a special man, with a tremendously kind and gentle heart and a twinkle in his eye.

He is survived by daughters Bonnie DiCiacco and Susan McCummins (Joseph), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Cityview Community Church, Lompoc, California on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 9:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lompoc Museum or The Tin Can Sailors, P.O. Box 100, Somerset, MA 02726.