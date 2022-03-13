Green New Deal ideology is strangling America

The stranglehold of the Green New Deal ideology tightens, dividing us more. Workers and businesses face potential bankruptcy as avoidable higher fuel and living expenses skyrocket. Our leaders blame Russia, but secretly rejoice as the fuel supply shortage constricts our economy.

The chanting “Save the Planet” sector demonizes any fuel, but cleverly shuffles “dirty” fossil energy sources to somewhere else, while naively still consuming electricity like it’s green magic power. The elite can afford the gas and electric cars, but American “workies” feel helpless, punished and poorer driving to the store or work, especially if you have kids.

The Greenie Woke don’t care if you go broke.They are virtuous and believe. Strangling America with Greenie ideology is a fast path to bankruptcy. Creating and developing all energy sources help sever the stranglehold of dogmas and regulations securing America’s future.

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara