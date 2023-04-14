GREEN, Ralph Lanier

Ralph Lanier Green, age 86, passed away on April 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Albany, California to William and Ruby Green (née Lanier) on April 25, 1936. Ralph studied foreign languages and pre-medicine at the University of California at Berkeley and went on to graduate with a Doctor of Medicine from the University of California at San Francisco. Following graduation, Ralph served his country with honor as an Army medical doctor in the European theater at the rank of Captain. Ralph enjoyed success as one of the first private practice OB-GYNs in Santa Barbara, delivering thousands of babies during his career that spanned fifty years. Before all else, Ralph was a man of faith, serving as an Elder in the Turnpike Road Church of Christ. He loved singing and showed his faith through action, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara; children, Jonathan, Stephen, and Benjamin; six grandchildren, Donovan, Broderick, Emma, Kai, Amelie, and Abbey; and sister Carolyn. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service in Ralph’s honor will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Turnpike Road Church of Christ in Santa Barbara. Ralph is already deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. We are grateful for the time we had with Ralph and for the love and support of those around us at this difficult time.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels