KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Clouds in the distance cast shadows along the hills of Farren Road in Goleta Saturday.

Valleys become lush as rain flows down into its gullies.

Warm hues in the mountains draw out the green in the bushes along Farren Road.

Winter precipitation nourishes vegetation along Farren Road.

This water year (which began Sept. 1), 7.79 inches of rain has descended upon Goleta’s soil. And as the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun, the ground can quench its thirst.

The hills look greener this time of year as vegetation thrives. You can see that as you drive on Farren Road in Goleta. It’s a picturesque scene as jade grasses contrast the auburn mountains in the distance.

— Annelise Hanshaw