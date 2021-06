Barbara Clare (Kuenzie) Gregoire passed peacefully May 26, 2021 in Santa Barbara California. Barbara was born March 1, 1932 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. She is survived by her five children and nine grandchildren. Please see WRHSB.com for more information. Her celebration of life will be held in Santa Barbara on July 24, 2021 at 3 pm. Please email carlamanchester21@gmail.com to RSVP.