GREGORY, Tenicia Ann Banks

Our beloved Tenicia Ann Banks Gregory transitioned with dignity, courage and grace on Sunday, August 21, at the age of 88, after 6 years managing her dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She moved to Atlanta in the care of her youngest daughter, Sheila Gregory, where she passed peacefully in a home hospice, surrounded by family and friends.

Tenicia Ann Banks Gregory was born on September 28, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Rose Glassman Banks Rhodes and William Venoid Banks. She spent the first 6 decades of her life in Detroit, MI and attended Parochial Schools. She spent many hours in the Detroit Public Library looking for and reading books, playing piano, and singing, but she always treasured her private time alone.

Tenicia attended the College of Education at Wayne State University, earning a B.A. degree in Education, where she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and later obtained a M.A. degree in Guidance and Counseling. She taught students at many levels, including elementary school, middle school, as well as Mumford High School, Oakland Community College and Oakland University.

In addition to serving as a Master Teacher, Tenicia was an active feminist, civil, human, and women’s rights activist committed to ending discrimination and inequality by race and gender. She and 2 other women organized the first Feminist Federal Credit Union in Detroit, MI, insured by the FDIC, to extend sole credit to women members, because banks required a male cosigner and asked personal questions about a woman’s reproductive plans to determine if they were eligible for a loan. She was also an active member of ZONTA International and the National Black Feminist Organization (NBFO). She spent her life fighting for the rights of women, including fighting for the legislation of Roe vs. Wade and many programs for Black youth. She was a trailblazer in her own right. Tenicia also volunteered for many organizations and received 2 U.S. Presidential Awards for her years of service with the Braille Institute, the American Red Cross, Help Carpinteria, GIRLS Inc, and many others where she logged over 4000 volunteer hours, up to the age of 82.

After teaching for many years, Tenicia accepted her father’s request to run the first black-owned and managed TV station in the U.S which he founded under the umbrella of the Modern Free and Accepted Masons and Order of the Eastern Star, serving as the Vice President and Station Manager, and later President and General Manager of WGPR TV-62. Tenicia received dozens of awards, including The Spirit of Detroit Award and the Communications Superstar 1983 Award presented by Women in Communications, Inc. She testified before a U.S. Congressional Subcommittee regarding blacks in broadcasting and television and had a weekly radio commentary on the current status of Blacks in Detroit.

Tenicia leaves her husband of 63 years, Dr. Karl Dwight Gregory, daughters Karin Diane Gregory of Southfield, MI, and Sheila Therese Gregory (Stephen) of John’s Creek, GA, her beloved son, Kurt David Gregory (Sarasota, FL), devoted brother Alterio Banks of Carpinteria CA, sister Harumi Banks of WA, and half-sister, Wendy Ogletree of Brighton, MI, and her grandchildren, Courtney Gregory Jones of John’s Creek, GA and Anthony Kelly Gregory Jones of Rock Hill, SC, along with many relatives and dear friends, among others. The family wishes to thank Tenicia’s former students, the WGPR TV-62 family and others who through the years have continued to ask about her welfare, sent flowers, gifts and offer their prayers.

It was Tenicia’s desire to have a small family gathering and be cremated rather than hold a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/, the American Red Cross www.redcross.org/donate or the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center, in Detroit, Michigan https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4G7CQSNVFS2M2.

We knew that we were unconditionally loved by you and you taught so richly by example. Although we cannot keep you with us, we are happy that the angels finally got you back.