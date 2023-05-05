Gregory Wolf named county’s Teacher of the Year

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS Gregory Wolf, a teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, is recognized Thursday by Dr. Susan Salcido, superintendent of Santa Barbara County schools, as the county’s 2024 Teacher of the Year during a county school board meeting. Mr. Wolf teaches U.S. history, political science and advanced placement psychology and has served as the social sciences department chair, vice president of the Parent Teacher Student Association and Associated Student Body activities director. As the recipient from Santa Barbara County, he becomes eligible for the California Teacher of the Year award. Mr. Wolf, who has been teaching for 10 years, said he was honored and deeply moved by the recognition. Dr. Salcido said Mr. Wolf is an exemplary teacher who was chosen from an impressive pool of candidates and remarkable finalists. “He embodies all of those qualities the most exemplary teachers possess.” Mr. Wolf, along with other award-winning teachers from Santa Barbara County, will be introduced at SBCEO’s Education Celebration on May 11 and officially honored at the county’s annual A Salute to Teachers in November at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.