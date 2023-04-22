GRIFFIN, Gloria

Gloria Nickerson Griffin was a woman who will be remembered for her tremendous generosity, giving of herself throughout her life to her family and faith. She was bold, kind, compassionate, and caring. She was a fierce advocate for everything she believed in and all those she loved.

Gloria was born in Buffalo, New York on December 16, 1932, to Lester James Nickerson and Jacqueline Hill Nickerson. Raised in the cold and snow, she arrived in California at the age of 7 and considered it to be the promised land of beautiful weather and boundless opportunities. For her, these culminated in a marriage of 70 years, 8 children, 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a life of service with much deserved recognition.

Gloria had a strong sense of belonging to the Catholic Church from an early age and practiced the Faith all her life. She entered into the sacrament of marriage with the love of her life, Paul Griffin Jr., at 18. Together they welcomed 8 children and raised them with faith as the center of their family life.

Her career spanned a number of disciplines, from her days as an elementary school teacher to interior designer to senior vice president and member of the board of directors of the family real estate firm, Griffin Homes.

From the time she was a busy young mother to her retirement years, she was a powerhouse of Christian charity. She was involved in organizations large and small, from the parish level to youth groups to serving on boards and councils at the archdiocese. Her service was honored with several prestigious awards, including the UCLA Service Award (1984), the Cardinal’s Award (1995), and her investment in the Order of Malta (1992) and the Equestrian Order of Saint Gregory (1997). She was deeply involved in pro-life work for more than forty years, serving as President of the Right of Life League of Southern California (1993-1994).

A proud alumna of UCLA, Gloria volunteered for many years in many capacities. She served on the UCLA Alumni Association Board of Directors, Hospital Board of Advisors, Board of Advisors for the College of Letters and Science, Dean’s Council for the College of Humanities, and the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. She was an avid football and basketball fan all her life. In her final days, she watched the Bruins compete in the March Madness tournament and issued spirited complaints about the refereeing from her hospital bed.

When people asked for help, either on an organizational or personal level, Gloria never refused. If she was needed, she found the time and made the effort to help. Her combination of energy and competence made her enormously effective at everything she did.

In their retirement, Gloria and Paul moved from Northridge to Carpinteria, where they attended daily mass and enjoyed entertaining family members and friends in their home. Wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations and family reunions were held there.

One of her goals later in her life was to reach the date of her 70th wedding anniversary. She was able to celebrate that with Paul and the family on December 16, 2020, which she considered a great blessing from God.

Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will miss her and strive to follow her example of faith, service, and family life.