GRIFFIN, Marie Ellen

Marie Geib Griffin, 94 of Camarillo, California and Ennis, Montana, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Camarillo, California.

Marie was born on February 4, 1927, to Ann and George Geib in Santa Barbara, California. She grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1944. She attended the University of California Santa Barbara, Riviera Campus, where she graduated with a degree in Sociology.

In 1949, Marie married her husband of 52 years, Russell Griffin. Together, they moved to Camarillo and co-founded Griffin Brothers Mortuaries with Tom and Mary Griffin. Here she worked alongside Russ, Tom, and Mary, taking part in managing calls and attending to many personal needs of families and their loved ones. She had the rare gift of kindness and compassion for all. Marie’s warmth, humor and commitment to family and friends spanned her lifetime.

Marie’s greatest accomplishment was raising 5 children. The family shared many happy moments boating to the Channel Islands, camping with friends, enjoying their cabin at Faria Beach and caring for countless pets. As empty nesters, travelling in their motor home, Marie and Russ discovered Jack Creek in Ennis, Montana. Ennis became their second home. Opening the door to the Big Sky country for her family, is a gift her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will cherish and enjoy long into the future.

As a member of the Camarillo community for 71 years, Marie belonged to PEO Chapter RG and St. Columba’s Church. While in Ennis, she continued to be involved in her community, joining Jeffers Episcopal Church in Jeffers, MT.

The family would like to thank Marie’s special friends and caregivers, Diana Luby, Mele Lafoou, and Denise Barrios for their kindness and loving, dedicated care.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Russell and her son Tim. She is survived by her daughters Stephanie (Dennis) Reilly of Santa Barbara, Cindy (Jim) Bond of Camarillo, and sons, Gilbert (Ann) Griffin of Ventura and Mark (Ann Marie) Griffin of Camarillo. Also surviving is her brother-in-law Tom Griffin of Thousand Oaks.

“Mumsey” will be missed by grandchildren Hillary (Justin) West, Tom Reilly, James (Kristin) Bond, Billy (Lauren) Griffin, Katie (Jake) Weintraub, Mark Bond, Jon (Jackie) Griffin, Joey Griffin, Jenny (Mark) Giauque, Michael Griffin, and great-grandchildren, Ellie and Anna West, Caitlin and Nora Reilly, Felicity and Sienna Bond, Hudson and Kennedy Griffin, Hazel and Oliver Weintraub, Harper and Amelia Giauque, and MollyRae Griffin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.E.O. foundation, Chapter RG at www.donations.peointernational.org.

A private family graveside service will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery, September 27, 2021. A family celebration of life will be held at her cabin in Ennis, Montana, summer 2022.

