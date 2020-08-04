GRIMM, Linda Lee

Linda Paich Grimm passed away peacefully at SB Cottage Hospital on Thursday, July 30th. Linda was the only child of Alvin and Marguerite (Lewis) Arzt. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Jim Grimm and her only child, Jovi Sale Bishop of Las Vegas, NV.

Linda was born November 3, 1940 in South Gate, CA. From childhood, Linda’s Mom claimed Linda had an unrealistic love of horses. However that love of horses never ended and Linda was one of the first women to attend Cal-Poly in San Luis Obispo.

After a few years in Alhambra, Linda and Jovi moved to the Santa Ynez Valley. Linda worked for Clarence and Daisy Hardin at the Firehouse Gift Shop located at the old fire station on Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.

With Linda’s knowledge of horses and her talent with art she was the perfect employee for Chris Paine at Horsefeather’s Gallery in Santa Ynez. After Chris moved her business to Montecito, Linda began her own gallery in the same location known as Pony Tracks Gallery. Linda relocated her shop to Los Olivos and for many years was involved in promoting Los Olivos as an art destination. Linda had a remarkable knowledge of Arabian horse pedigrees. To the astonishment of customers and friends Linda could recite several generations of dams and sires from memory. Linda had a love for sporting and western art. She could tell you when and where many artists were born, and the names of many of their works. She enjoyed the search for vintage horse books and old art she could frame and sell.

Linda had a keen sense of humor. She could quickly draw a humorous cartoon for any occasion. For many years Linda’s Christmas cards were of her own clever creation.

In 1988 Linda married her second husband Marty Paich. Through Marty’s musical career, Linda and Marty traveled worldwide.

Linda served on the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum board from 1994 to 1996. While on the board she and Marty hosted Vaquero pre-party’s at their “Lupin Hill Ranch” in Santa Ynez. Linda was acquainted with many “Cowboy craftsmen” and was responsible for bringing the Vaquero Show to the Santa Ynez Valley Museum. For the first few years of the Honored Vaquero events, Linda did art work on a leather hide to be presented to the Honored Vaquero.

Marty became terminally ill and Linda began working from home, she changed the name of her business to Bookends. For over 30 years, Linda was a breeder of whippets.

While attending a Cowboy show in Cody, WY Linda met her current husband Jim Grimm. Jim and Linda created a “Museum of the Cowboy”, and hosted many organizations over the years.

After many years of dedicated work on the Vaquero Show, she and Jim were the Honored Vaqueros at the 2015 event.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SYV Historic Museum in her honor. (PO Box 181, Santa Ynez, CA 93460) Interment will be at Oak Hill cemetery handled by Loper Funeral Chapel. Due to the Covid virus there will be a memorial at a later date.