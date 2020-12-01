GRISWOLD, Sally

On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Sally passed away unexpectedly at Cottage Hospital at the age of 76.

Sally was born at Camp Cooke (Vandenberg) on December 1, 1943 to Lloyd and Aune Wilson while Lloyd commanded a company of tanks in preparation for the Normandy Invasion. Her very early years were spent in Buellton, Solvang and the U.P. of Michigan.

The family returned to Santa Barbara where she grew up attending Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1961.

In 1969 Sally married Denis Griswold and they were later divorced. Sally owned and operated California Appliances in San Roque for many years and after retiring moved to Solvang. There she made many friends, especially at the Santa Ynez Elks Lodge. In 2013/14 she was very proud to have been named Elk of the Year due to her boundless energy and support for the club.

She is survived by her sister, Diana Wollert of Santa Barbara and her brother, Jim Wilson (Cathy) of Livingston, Montana. She is also survived by her nieces Jo Anne Franklin and Michelle Simko, nephew John Wilson and her beloved dog Mindy.

There are no immediate plans for a memorial due to Covid 19.