Groceries and generosity

United Way, Albertsons donate 40 Thanksgiving meals

United Way of Santa Barbara County teamed up with Albertsons in Goleta for the annual Albertsons Turkey Bucks fundraiser.

The city’s two Albertsons stores collected donations to buy 40 local families a Thanksgiving meal.

The families received a Thanksgiving feast that included turkey, pumpkin pie, King’s Hawaiian rolls, Sig Café broccoli or creamed spinach, fruit, russet potatoes and Signature Select Butter Top Bread.

Girls Inc., Hope Elementary School District and Harding Elementary School helped identify the 40 families in need.

“We are extremely grateful to work with Albertsons, especially during this hard year, to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal,” said Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of UWSBC. “With the pandemic only adding to regular holiday stresses, we are happy to provide a meal for families who would otherwise go without a Thanksgiving meal.”

A mom of two told the United Way chapter that she was overjoyed that she didn’t have to worry anymore about possibly not giving her kids a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

