GROFF, Dr. Gerald L.

Gerald L. Groff, O.D. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at age 88 in Santa Barbara, CA. He was an Optometrist for over 60 years, so 2020 was the perfect year to leave this world! He graduated from Clover Park High School in Lakewood, WA, and from Pacific University School of Optometry in Forest Grove, OR. His parents, Vitamin Virg and Vitality Vi Groff, were pioneers of the health food industry. They owned Groff’s Nutrition in Tacoma, WA. Jerry’s love for alternative medicine was no doubt sparked by this background.

He spent three years as an Optometrist in the U.S. Army in Paris, France, where he met his first wife Irène. He was an Optometrist in the Bremerton Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, then he opened a private practice in Winlock, WA, followed by another in Goleta, CA, in the 1960s. Before retiring, he worked with Eye & Vision Care in Santa Barbara, CA. Jerry was also a volunteer for Aeromedicos, VOSH (Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity), and Potter’s Clay where he traveled to remote areas to provide free eye care to the poor. He was overwhelmed by the deep appreciation of the community members in Mexico who had never received vision care.

In 1984, he married Marian Lorenz Thompson. They enjoyed many years of love and laughter, working and traveling. Jerry loved tennis, singing, family, dancing his socks off, and he always had a smile for anyone that needed one. His favorite sayings were “Olé!” and “I love you MORE!” Jerry and Marian were active members of Community Christian Church (formerly Trinity Baptist Church), and also the Oaks Church of Santa Barbara. His Christian faith was extremely important to him. He is survived by his wife Marian, daughter Tessa in Sweden, stepdaughter Cyndi (Thompson) Richardson and her husband Tyler, stepson Mike Thompson and his wife Caroline and their boys Lane and Neal, brother Ron Groff and his wife Izzy, sister Jo, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jerry’s immediate family members wish to express gratitude to his stepdaughter Cyndi for her abundant help during this difficult past year, as well as to his cousin Ray Homan for his everlasting friendship and guidance.