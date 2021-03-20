October 18, 1924 – January 20, 2021

Longtime Rancho Palos Verdes resident Betty Gross relocated to a retirement home in Santa Barbara, where she succumbed to atherosclerotic heart disease and complications from dementia and the Coronavirus. She and Herb (d. 2002) were avid travelers, loyal Dodgers fans, and active members of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lomita. Born and raised in Rochester, New York, Betty and Herb were married in 1946 after Herb returned from military service in World War II. A year later, they welcomed their son Tom into the world, and they followed their beloved Dodgers to California in 1953, where they lived ever since. Betty spent the bulk of her career as a secretary at Hughes Aircraft Company, but also worked alongside Herb to manage rental properties in Hawaii and California. Big Bear was a frequent weekend destination and served as a second home for many years. Betty loved welcoming people into her home, and was a seasoned host for parties. She always wanted to make people feel like they belonged and were appreciated, and she maintained ties to loved ones around the world with handwritten letters and cards when visits were not feasible. She is survived by her sister Katherine (Kay), her son Tom, his wife, Maureen, and grandsons Steve and Sean. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, who has patiently waited for her for eighteen years. A faithful Catholic, Betty sought the One who called her name, and who has called her to new life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Betty’s name to the charity of your choice.

O Lord, with your eyes set upon me,

gently smiling, you have spoken my name;

all I longed for I have found by the water,

At your side, I will seek other shores.

Due to the pandemic, a graveside rite of interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City must be small. If you would like to attend the service virtually, there will be a live video stream of the event. The link is https://vimeo.com/event/785180

Graveside service is Monday March 22nd, Live stream starts at 11:00 am – approx. 12:00 pm.