GROSSGOLD, Richard

LCDR (ret); AIA

“Crossing the Bar” on July 20, 2022, is our amazing father and grandfather. Richard Grossgold was born in the Bronx, NY, on Dec 5th 1933 – “Repeal Day.” A first-generation American, his parents immigrated to the United States with little more than a dream of a better future. His father’s army service in WW I instilled in Richard and his siblings a strong sense of service, which has been continued on by each following generation.

At the age of 13, Richard’s family moved to South Fallsburg, NY, during the height of the Borscht Belt, where they built and operated a summer cottage business called Grossgold Bungalows. Richard took summer jobs at the renowned Pines Hotel and other Catskills resorts. His lifelong love of dancing began in these years, where he entered competitions and became known as the “Mambo King.” His Santa Barbara Elks Lodge friends know what an amazing dancer he was, and the Santa Barbara News-Press even printed an article on Richard and his wife, Ruth Levine, about their dancing years.

In 1957 Richard graduated first in his class from Cornell University with a Bachelor’s Degree in architecture, and was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy. His military assignments took him to Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, San Diego, Seal Beach, and San Pedro Shipyard. He completed his naval career in the reserves with the Seabees at Port Hueneme, CA. Following active service, he opened the successful Grossgold Associates Architects and Landplanners firm in Seal Beach, CA. In 1978 he and Ruth relocated to Santa Barbara, CA.

There were two loves in Richard’s life, Dorothy Weber (17 years) and Ruth Levine (47 years). To him, family was everything. His three children, two stepdaughters, nine grandchildren, parents, siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews were his life’s joy. He never missed a family function.

Richard will be missed more than words can express. His legacy of love, commitment to success and service, continue to inspire his children and grandchildren to follow in his footsteps.

Daddy, we love you to the heavens and back, and we know you will always be watching over us. Someday we will all “revisit this at Thanksgiving,” which was your favorite saying.

Richard is survived by his children Marianne “Marni” (Adam) Kelsey, Jonathan (Lori) Grossgold, and Peter (Christina) Grossgold; grandchildren Kahleb, Genevieve, and Seth Kelsey, Mackenzie and Kendal Grossgold, and Tyler, Cooper, Carter, and Kaitlyn Grossgold; brother Melvin “Mel” Grossgold, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Rosenzweig) Levine, brother Murray Grossgold, sister Sylvia “Zece” Tieger, Dorothy Weber, and son Matthew Eric Grossgold.

Fair winds and following sea Commander. We have the watch.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. Date TBA.