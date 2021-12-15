Groundbreaking ceremony today for Vera Cruz Village



COURTESY IMAGES

At left, work is slated to start this month on the Vera Cruz Village, an affordable housing project for the special needs and homeless populations. At right, the new housing project will sit across the street from the Carrillo Street parking lot.

SANTA BARBARA — A groundbreaking ceremony is planned at 10 this morning at the Vera Cruz Village housing complex at 116 E. Cota St.

The project is the latest development of affordable housing for special needs and homeless populations, according to the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Ceremony participants include Mayor Cathy Murrillo, Santa Barbara City Council members Alejandra Gutierrez and Oscar Gutierrez, and a representative for U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara. They and other dignitaries will have shovels in hand.

The property consists of two parcels with a combined total of approximately 11,000 square feet and sits across the street from the current Cota Street commuter parking lot. The proposed project provides 28 studio units for very low and low-income renters, a one-bedroom manager unit, and common area and office space to accommodate on-site services and activities.

Construction is expected to start this month in December 2021 and be completed within 18 months, according to a news release.

All studio units will be subsidized with project-based vouchers, making rent affordable at 30% of a resident’s income, the housing authority said in its news release.

Vera Cruz Village will include nonprofits Garden Court, Inc and 2nd Story Associates (the Housing Authority’s affiliate nonprofit) as ownership partners in the new development.

— Dave Mason