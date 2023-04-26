Groundbreaking day for dispatch

Fire chiefs, elected officials lift ceremonial shovels for county’s new Regional Fire Communications Center

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig addresses elected officials, fire chiefs, staff and media during the groundbreaking for the Regional Fire Communications Center and expansion of the Emergency Operations Center. Behind Chief Hartwig are a Montecito Fire Department engine and an architectural rendering of the center.

Never mind if a fire engine is red, green or white.

What matters is that the closest fire department responds when there’s an emergency — regardless of jurisdiction or boundaries, fire chiefs and elected officials stressed during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Santa Barbara County’s new Regional Fire Communications Center.

Construction began recently for the new dispatch center and expansion of the Emergency Operations Center on Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara. The project will also include a Joint Information Center and Call Center to support communication needs of Santa Barbara County residents during emergencies.

The $17.6 million center will provide dispatch services for all emergency medical services and the seven fire departments in the county. Those departments are the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Lompoc Fire Department, the Guadalupe Fire Protection District and the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors perform the ceremonial shoveling during the groundbreaking ceremony. From left are Steve Lavagnino, Laura Capps, Das Williams, Joan Hartmann and Bob Nelson.

The center is expected to open by spring 2024.

“We want to create a system that goes from five dispatches to one, that goes from four different radio systems to one,” Das Williams, 1st District supervisor and chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, told officials, staff and media.

Mr. Williams stressed that the whole idea is to get the closest resource to someone who makes a 9-1-1 call. “No matter what the jurisdiction is, we’ll get the person who can get to them the fastest.”

Second District Laura Capps noted that the new center fits the mission of Santa Barbara County government. “The county keeps us safe. Today’s action and investment will keep us even safer.”

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes said the groundbreaking represents the years of work by fire chiefs, policy makers “and a host of others.”

Tuesday’s speakers included Kelly Hubbard, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

“I stand here on behalf of all fire chiefs past and present and future,” said Chief Mailes, who’s president of the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association.

“What we’re doing is truly groundbreaking for the community,” Chief Mailes said, standing in front of an architectural drawing of the center and a Montecito Fire Department engine. The audience and speakers were also surrounded by fire engines from different jurisdictions.

The center is designed to save time, which can mean everything in responding to fire or medical emergencies.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, who was among the speakers, told the News-Press that he has seen the current dispatch process take several minutes in locating the correct agency in the correct jurisdiction. “And the line that separates the county and city is not very straight.”

“This simplifies all that,” he said.

Chief Hartwig noted the urgency in building the fastest possible response times for medical emergencies. “The brain and cardiac muscles start to die after eight minutes. Five minutes could be the difference between being awake and talking to their loved ones and being in a less alert state.

"I stand here on behalf of all fire chiefs past and present and future," said Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes. Chief Mailes, president of the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association, spoke during Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the Regional Fire Communications Center

“That’s why any of us who work in the field said, ‘Can’t we do it better?’ The answer is yes, of course, we will,” Chief Hartwig told the News-Press after the groundbreaking ceremony, during which elected officials and fire chiefs lifted ceremonial shovels.

Chief Hartwig said everything came together in terms of the wills of fire chiefs, fire boards, city councils and the board of supervisors.

Talks about the center began 10 years ago, Chef Hartwig said.

“Maybe the will was everywhere, but the fire chiefs finally said, ‘We’ll compromise. We’ll trust each other enough to serve people outside our jurisdiction.’

“You have to say a line on a map is just a line on the map. That doesn’t mean anything to the calling public,” Chief Hartwig said. “They don’t care if it’s a green, red or white engine.”

