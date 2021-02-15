Group petitions to recall Gov. Newsom

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Laurie Punches (left) helps a passerby sign a petition to recall California governor Gavin Newsom at the corner of State and Gutierrez Streets in downtown Santa Barbara Sunday.

A group of conservative activists gathered signatures on a petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday on the corner of State and Gutierrez streets.

Denise Spangler Adams organized the event last Friday after she heard that the “Recall Gavin 2020” campaign had surpassed the 1.5 million signatures it needed but that many votes may not be verified.

She expressed concerns that people signed petitions from a different county, didn’t fill out addresses or wrote outside the lines.

The group meticulously ensured each signature collected would count and had many surrounding counties represented.

A couple signs the petition. Denise Spangler Adams saw his Los Angeles Lakers hat and commented on how nice it’d be to see a game again.

Passersby were polite. Some enthusiastically signed the petition others said “no thanks.”

People of an array of ages signed.

The four volunteers Sunday are unaffiliated with the statewide campaign but are involved in local politics. Volunteer Laurie Punches ran for Santa Barbara City College’s Board of Trustees in 2018.

She doesn’t like how the statewide shutdowns have changed businesses and especially dislikes the effect on education.

“I care about if you’re a Democrat or Republican, you should want freedom,” she said.

The group has stayed active for years and engages in politics.

“We’d like to present competition to the other side that dominates this state,” Michael Schaumburg said.

He expressed a handful of political stances, from the validity of the presidential election to the amount of products purchased from China.

But overall, the purpose Sunday was focused on a recall vote.

Ms. Spangler Adams anticipates canvassing more spots this upcoming weekend. She wants to send in the signatures she collects by March.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com